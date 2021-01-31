Montecito Bank & Trust Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Montecito Bank & Trust cut its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,931 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Montecito Bank & Trust owned approximately 0.18% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF worth $12,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 162.6% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the third quarter worth $122,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF alerts:

Shares of CWB traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.59. 2,759,105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,256,427. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $39.81 and a 1-year high of $88.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.20 and a 200-day moving average of $73.58.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.