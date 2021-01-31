GoalVest Advisory LLC Invests $626,000 in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,767 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.2% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,203,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,479,374,000 after acquiring an additional 356,462 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.0% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 6,233,292 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $569,100,000 after purchasing an additional 298,649 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,840,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $259,334,000 after purchasing an additional 80,042 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 6.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,785,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $254,294,000 after purchasing an additional 180,936 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 2.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,287,359 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $208,836,000 after buying an additional 46,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

YUM opened at $101.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.18. The firm has a market cap of $30.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.95 and a twelve month high of $110.66.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Yum! Brands news, insider Tracy L. Skeans sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $504,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,345. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 3,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $352,315.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,206 shares in the company, valued at $2,101,828.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,063 shares of company stock valued at $2,120,836. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on YUM shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.53.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

