PGGM Investments Purchases 1,055,251 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

PGGM Investments lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,570,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,055,251 shares during the period. Kilroy Realty makes up 2.0% of PGGM Investments’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. PGGM Investments owned about 0.07% of Kilroy Realty worth $434,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 567,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,508,000 after buying an additional 89,685 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2,100.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 119,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,188,000 after buying an additional 113,674 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 125.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after buying an additional 24,382 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 41,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 17,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $824,000. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Mizuho downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Scotiabank raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kilroy Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.64.

NYSE:KRC opened at $56.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $45.28 and a 1-year high of $88.99.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.53). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 3.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 51.15%.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

