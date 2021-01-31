Bull Street Advisors LLC Takes $241,000 Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Bull Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 6.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vontier alerts:

Shares of VNT opened at $32.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.74. Vontier Co. has a 52 week low of $26.36 and a 52 week high of $39.00.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $746.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.55 million. Vontier’s quarterly revenue was up 714.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Argus assumed coverage on Vontier in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Vontier in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Vontier in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Vontier in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Vontier in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.