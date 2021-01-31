GFG Capital LLC Purchases 21 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

GFG Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $1,447,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Mirova bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $36,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.48, for a total value of $52,048.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,356,715.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total transaction of $1,374,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,612.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,680 shares of company stock worth $1,481,616. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $2.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $503.84. 1,389,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,034,272. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $328.13 and a 52-week high of $664.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $501.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $559.65.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.52 by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 38.28%. The business’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $770.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. FIX upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $635.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $690.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $619.32.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.