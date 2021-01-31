Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by GFG Capital LLC

GFG Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 122.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 167.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 6,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OXY traded down $0.89 on Friday, reaching $20.06. 19,971,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,744,377. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $43.60. The firm has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.85 and a 200-day moving average of $14.74.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.12). Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 76.17%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.76%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OXY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.30 price target for the company. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $11.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.30.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

