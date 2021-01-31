GFG Capital LLC Takes Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 264 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,393,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,471,807,000 after buying an additional 93,606 shares during the period. Scge Management L.P. raised its stake in Shopify by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 894,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $914,535,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Shopify by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 463,939 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $473,218,000 after buying an additional 29,571 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Shopify by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 451,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $459,902,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Shopify by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 451,041 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $461,292,000 after buying an additional 63,481 shares during the period. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify stock traded down $21.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,098.59. 1,006,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,059,737. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,162.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,042.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a current ratio of 17.87. The firm has a market cap of $133.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 699.74, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $305.30 and a 52 week high of $1,285.19.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $767.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.60 million. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Shopify from $1,318.00 to $1,323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Shopify from $970.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Shopify from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,066.43.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

