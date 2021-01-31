GFG Capital LLC Takes $226,000 Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,740 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 154.1% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 183.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 272 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 181.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.62, for a total value of $76,466.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,424,839.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.62, for a total value of $908,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 324,318 shares in the company, valued at $36,849,011.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,700 shares of company stock worth $8,081,749 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

CTXS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on Citrix Systems from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley cut Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Citrix Systems from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.54.

CTXS traded down $3.09 on Friday, hitting $133.31. 2,059,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,733,597. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.31 and a 52 week high of $173.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.38.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

Citrix Systems Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

