Fountain (FTN) Price Tops $0.0070 on Exchanges

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 31st. Fountain has a market capitalization of $616,448.53 and approximately $6,448.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fountain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0070 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Fountain has traded down 21.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00067924 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $299.35 or 0.00896128 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00053955 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005878 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,463.09 or 0.04379821 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00020599 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00031318 BTC.

Fountain Profile

Fountain (CRYPTO:FTN) is a coin. Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 coins and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 coins. Fountain’s official website is fountainhub.com . Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Fountain is medium.com/@FountainHub

According to CryptoCompare, “Fountain is a block-chained content ecosystem based on Proof of Contribution. Through a set of clear proof of contribution rules, blockchain technology is used to record the contributions of all participants. After accurate calculation, tokens are awarded to all participants. This will effectively motivate people to participate deeply in a content community application and the entire ecosystem, contributing to their strength. The core concept of Fountain stems from the problems of traditional Internet content community applications: users of content community applications have made great contributions to the community, but they have not been able to obtain effective contribution credits and rewards. “

Buying and Selling Fountain

Fountain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fountain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fountain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fountain using one of the exchanges listed above.

