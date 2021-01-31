SolarCoin Hits Market Cap of $1.17 Million (SLR)

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 31st. One SolarCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0189 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SolarCoin has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. SolarCoin has a market cap of $1.17 million and $31.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SolarCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.03 or 0.00389254 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000087 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000221 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003378 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003671 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 31.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000268 BTC.

SolarCoin Coin Profile

SLR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 21st, 2013. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,035,173,868 coins and its circulating supply is 62,081,168 coins. SolarCoin’s official website is solarcoin.org . SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SolarCoin is /r/SolarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling SolarCoin

SolarCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolarCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SolarCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SolarCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SLRUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for SolarCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SolarCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.