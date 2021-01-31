Smith Salley & Associates Buys 10,043 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 176,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,043 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $12,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. DZ Bank raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $66.73 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $93.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

