$386.81 Million in Sales Expected for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) will post $386.81 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $382.00 million to $388.96 million. Watts Water Technologies reported sales of $400.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will report full year sales of $1.49 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Watts Water Technologies.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $383.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.25 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 7.67%. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WTS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Watts Water Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.67.

Shares of NYSE:WTS opened at $120.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Watts Water Technologies has a 12-month low of $69.02 and a 12-month high of $131.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.76.

In other news, Director Joseph T. Noonan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total value of $114,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,633.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $5,806,500.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 96,399 shares of company stock valued at $11,404,163. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

