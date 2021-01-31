Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) Short Interest Down 48.1% in January

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 48.1% from the December 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:MTR traded down $1.59 on Friday, reaching $4.69. 83,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,792. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.29 and a 200-day moving average of $4.22. Mesa Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $7.84. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.05.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mesa Royalty Trust stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,904 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,628 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 7.04% of Mesa Royalty Trust worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Royalty Trust owns net overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas producing properties in the United States. It has interests in properties located in the Hugoton field of Kansas; and the San Juan Basin field of New Mexico and Colorado. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Houston, Texas.

