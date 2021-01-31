Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in McKesson were worth $11,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 286.7% in the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 7,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 5,878 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in McKesson in the third quarter worth about $3,156,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in McKesson by 21.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group raised its holdings in McKesson by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 10,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $204.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $174.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. McKesson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.86.

In other McKesson news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $95,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 6,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,043,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,785. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,887 shares of company stock valued at $3,911,656 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $174.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $177.89 and a 200 day moving average of $163.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $112.60 and a 12-month high of $187.67.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $60.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.35 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

