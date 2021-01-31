Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $7.43 Million Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,551 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $7,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Allstate by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,438,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,583,015,000 after buying an additional 854,644 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in The Allstate by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,814,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $170,776,000 after buying an additional 801,083 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in The Allstate by 147.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 616,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,083,000 after buying an additional 367,210 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in The Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,219,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in The Allstate by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,454,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $229,325,000 after buying an additional 267,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $107.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.05. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $64.13 and a 52 week high of $125.92.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.44 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

ALL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.86.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

