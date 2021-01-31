Gemmer Asset Management LLC Has $31.20 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,524 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF comprises about 5.1% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Gemmer Asset Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF worth $31,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,977,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,390,000 after buying an additional 53,253 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 572,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,116,000 after acquiring an additional 109,255 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 33.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 520,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,542,000 after acquiring an additional 129,717 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 512,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,014,000 after purchasing an additional 51,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 391,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,844,000 after purchasing an additional 14,699 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHA stock traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,775,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,620. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $98.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.87 and its 200 day moving average is $77.61.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

