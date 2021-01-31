Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Gemmer Asset Management LLC

Gemmer Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,643 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises 2.9% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Gemmer Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $17,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,232,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 48,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 18,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 79,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

SCHM traded down $1.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.75. 351,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,434. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $34.87 and a 52 week high of $72.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.38 and a 200 day moving average of $61.15.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.