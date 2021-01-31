Gemmer Asset Management LLC Raises Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 38.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,442,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,882,230,000 after buying an additional 3,404,545 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 4.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,887,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,809 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 3.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,242,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,048 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 4,291,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 8,926.2% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,150,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.39.

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,670,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,062,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $206.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $60.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.28.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total transaction of $5,265,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,702,017.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

