Gemmer Asset Management LLC Acquires 97 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 719 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 400.0% during the third quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in PayPal by 628.2% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total transaction of $5,316,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,384,840.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,109 shares of company stock worth $10,744,659. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on PayPal from $250.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist reduced their price target on PayPal from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PayPal from $229.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.53.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $3.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $234.31. The company had a trading volume of 9,805,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,676,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $236.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.02. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $82.07 and a one year high of $254.39. The firm has a market cap of $274.54 billion, a PE ratio of 88.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

