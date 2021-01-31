Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Hayek Kallen Investment Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 20,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 45,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $90.99 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $60.07 and a fifty-two week high of $96.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.11.

