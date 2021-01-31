Three Peaks Capital Management LLC Purchases 11,543 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 42.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,543 shares during the quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $552,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,079.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O opened at $59.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77. The firm has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a PE ratio of 48.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $84.92.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $404.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.71 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 24.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2345 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.64%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on O shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.42.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

