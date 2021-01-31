Rapidz 24 Hour Volume Hits $8,793.00 (RPZX)

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. During the last seven days, Rapidz has traded up 10.4% against the dollar. One Rapidz token can now be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rapidz has a market capitalization of $4.75 million and $8,793.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00067778 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $301.02 or 0.00898979 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00054687 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005869 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002986 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002986 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,474.19 or 0.04402554 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000188 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00020697 BTC.
- SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00031099 BTC.
Rapidz Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Rapidz is an international financial technology company. It provides a decentralized payment system which aims to improve merchant profitability and customer convenience. Rapidz strives to make payments convenient, fast, safe and efficient. RapidzPay was established in 2017 and now operates offices in Switzerland, Thailand, and Taiwan. The company is founded by a team of financial technology and blockchain experts with the core mission to bring cryptocurrency to the masses. RapidzPay™ current endeavor is to increase its active cryptocurrency users to over 50 million, and reach a market capitalization to over 1 trillion USD. This objective will be accomplished by by utilizing Rapidz ecosystem of products, as well as by the Rapidz token (RPZX). “
Buying and Selling Rapidz
Rapidz can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapidz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rapidz using one of the exchanges listed above.
