BitBall Price Tops $0.0024 (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 31st. One BitBall coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BitBall has traded 23.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitBall has a total market cap of $1.54 million and approximately $455,443.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,505.88 or 1.00062720 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00025123 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00031267 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000267 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About BitBall

BitBall (CRYPTO:BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 641,999,999 coins. The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

