DREP (DREP) Price Reaches $0.0041

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 31st. One DREP coin can currently be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. DREP has a total market cap of $16.29 million and $700,757.00 worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DREP has traded up 1.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00067778 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.02 or 0.00898979 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00054687 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005869 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,474.19 or 0.04402554 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00020697 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00031099 BTC.

DREP Profile

DREP is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2019. DREP’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,987,164,299 coins. The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DREP is medium.com/drep-family . The official website for DREP is www.drep.org . DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

DREP Coin Trading

DREP can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DREP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DREP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

