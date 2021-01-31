Zacks: Brokerages Expect CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) to Announce -$0.20 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.20) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the highest is ($0.16). CymaBay Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.35) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.67). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($0.84). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CymaBay Therapeutics.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CBAY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.18.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 740.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 50,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 44,400 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 401,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 101,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CBAY opened at $5.35 on Tuesday. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $9.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.28 and its 200 day moving average is $6.57. The stock has a market cap of $368.55 million, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.45.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis and sclerosing cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

