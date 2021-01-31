NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $142.85 Million

Equities analysts predict that NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) will announce sales of $142.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for NovoCure’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $139.50 million and the highest is $144.00 million. NovoCure posted sales of $99.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 44%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that NovoCure will report full-year sales of $492.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $486.10 million to $494.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $567.10 million, with estimates ranging from $540.80 million to $588.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NovoCure.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. NovoCure had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $132.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis.

NVCR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of NovoCure from $110.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of NovoCure from $84.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. NovoCure has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.78.

Shares of NVCR stock opened at $160.96 on Thursday. NovoCure has a 52-week low of $53.40 and a 52-week high of $182.74. The stock has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 847.20 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $168.27 and a 200-day moving average of $120.29.

In related news, insider Ely Benaim sold 2,484 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total transaction of $389,267.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,887,628.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 207,910 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.39, for a total transaction of $32,722,954.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,466,777.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 276,938 shares of company stock worth $44,561,866 in the last three months. 5.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 150.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in NovoCure by 25.0% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in NovoCure during the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and NovoTTF-100L, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

