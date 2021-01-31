iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stake Increased by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 341,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,896 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 3.0% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $24,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 42,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 33,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 1,147,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,043,000 after purchasing an additional 67,435 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 7,235 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EFA opened at $72.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.74. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $45.72 and a 52-week high of $75.75.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

