BTC Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $4,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 152.6% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 575.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $143.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $79.41 and a one year high of $162.74.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.39%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $581,260.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,846,361.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $120.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

