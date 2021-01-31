$0.79 EPS Expected for Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) to report earnings of $0.79 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Verint Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.77. Verint Systems reported earnings per share of $1.11 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verint Systems will report full year earnings of $3.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $3.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Verint Systems.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $328.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.14 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 1.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Verint Systems from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 26th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Verint Systems from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Verint Systems from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Verint Systems from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.75.

In related news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total value of $68,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 196,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,388,683. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total value of $301,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,445,861. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,656 shares of company stock worth $1,800,817 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 171.4% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 231.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verint Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRNT stock opened at $73.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 307.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. Verint Systems has a 52-week low of $32.44 and a 52-week high of $76.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verint Systems (VRNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.