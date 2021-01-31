BTC Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $6,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ICE. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $919,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 87.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ICE shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.07.

NYSE ICE opened at $110.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $63.51 and a one year high of $119.02. The firm has a market cap of $61.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $118,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,526 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total transaction of $159,558.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,418 shares of company stock valued at $10,370,679 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.