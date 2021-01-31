CQS Natural Resources G&I plc (CYN.L) (LON:CYN) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $124.17

CQS Natural Resources G&I plc (CYN.L) (LON:CYN) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.17 and traded as low as $116.54. CQS Natural Resources G&I plc (CYN.L) shares last traded at $117.00, with a volume of 176,136 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £79.60 million and a PE ratio of -6.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 124.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 101.56.

Get CQS Natural Resources G&I plc (CYN.L) alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.26 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. CQS Natural Resources G&I plc (CYN.L)’s dividend payout ratio is -0.25%.

City Natural Resources High Yield Trust plc is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the mining and resources sectors. For its fixed income portion, it primarily invests in mining, resource and industrial fixed interest securities such as preference shares, loan stocks and corporate bonds.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for CQS Natural Resources G&I plc (CYN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CQS Natural Resources G&I plc (CYN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.