iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Short Interest Update

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a drop of 55.4% from the December 31st total of 32,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 557,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $647,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $6,387,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 286,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,797,000 after purchasing an additional 27,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 828.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 37,320 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $51.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.54. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.53 and a 52 week high of $51.81.

See Also: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.