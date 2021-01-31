Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 175,300 shares, a growth of 150.1% from the December 31st total of 70,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 268,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of Integrated Media Technology stock opened at $5.11 on Friday. Integrated Media Technology has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $13.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.10.

Integrated Media Technology Company Profile

Integrated Media Technology Limited develops, sells, and distributes 3D autostereoscopic display (ASD) technology products and services in Australia, Hong Kong, and China. It offers 3D conversion equipment and software; ASD video walls, ASD digital signage displays, ASD PC monitors, and ASD mobile phones and tablets; and 2D/3D content management and distribution systems.

