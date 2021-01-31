Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC (FSV.L) (LON:FSV) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $241.26

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC (FSV.L) (LON:FSV)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $241.26 and traded as low as $233.00. Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC (FSV.L) shares last traded at $238.00, with a volume of 617,150 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 241.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 203.67. The company has a market cap of £698.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC (FSV.L)’s previous dividend of $2.10. Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC (FSV.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -12.82%.

In other Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC (FSV.L) news, insider Alison McGregor sold 5,026 shares of Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC (FSV.L) stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 238 ($3.11), for a total transaction of £11,961.88 ($15,628.27).

About Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC (FSV.L) (LON:FSV)

Fidelity Special Values PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The investment objective of the Company is to achieve long term capital growth predominantly through investment in the United Kingdom listed companies. The Company is engaged in the investments in larger, medium and smaller-sized companies.

