Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS.

Shares of CHD opened at $84.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.49. Church & Dwight has a 52-week low of $47.98 and a 52-week high of $98.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.87%.

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 17,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total value of $1,517,071.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,958 shares in the company, valued at $603,049.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total value of $2,153,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,768,803.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CHD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.53.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

