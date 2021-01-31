Short Interest in GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) Expands By 281.3%

GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, an increase of 281.3% from the December 31st total of 8,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 329,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ GVP opened at $1.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.64 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.65. GSE Systems has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $2.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day moving average of $1.20.

GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.92 million during the quarter. GSE Systems had a negative net margin of 13.66% and a negative return on equity of 14.06%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GSE Systems stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,992,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,900 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned approximately 9.70% of GSE Systems worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 32.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSE Systems Company Profile

GSE Systems, Inc provides simulation, training, and engineering solutions to the power and process industries in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Performance Improvement Solutions and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment provides various simulation products, engineering services, and operation training systems for the nuclear, fossil fuel power generation, and process industries.

