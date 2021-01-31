Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Acquired by Bull Street Advisors LLC

Bull Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of BND stock opened at $87.43 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $76.49 and a 1-year high of $89.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.93.

