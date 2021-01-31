PGGM Investments Buys 1,010,135 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 77.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,306,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,010,135 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Real Estate Equities accounts for 1.9% of PGGM Investments’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $410,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 87.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,768,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $442,756,000 after buying an additional 1,292,626 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter worth $26,890,000. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter worth $17,623,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth $18,571,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,710,000 after buying an additional 98,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $167.11 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $109.22 and a one year high of $179.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $171.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of 38.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.64%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARE shares. UBS Group started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500Â® urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $29.2 billion as of September 30, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 47.4 million square feet ("SF").

