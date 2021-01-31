GoalVest Advisory LLC Buys New Shares in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 1,446.7% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the third quarter valued at $33,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities raised their price target on Newmont from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.24.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $59.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.83. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $72.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.14 and its 200 day moving average is $63.21.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Newmont’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total value of $325,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,847 shares in the company, valued at $15,992,572.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total value of $313,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 264,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,561,828.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,244 shares of company stock worth $2,796,264 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

