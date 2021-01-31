GoalVest Advisory LLC Takes Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,627 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,867 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% in the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 14,697 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $156.28 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $177.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $153.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.56.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded QUALCOMM to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Cascend Securities upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.62.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $787,344.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,242,911.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $492,268.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,909 shares of company stock valued at $20,502,275. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

