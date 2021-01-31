884 Shares in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Acquired by GoalVest Advisory LLC

GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 28.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,858,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,156,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,622 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 49.0% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,014,317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $719,699,000 after acquiring an additional 333,534 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $128,409,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 26.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 481,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $341,849,000 after acquiring an additional 100,614 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 187.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 120,457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $82,856,000 after acquiring an additional 78,575 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

ISRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $725.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $841.00 to $879.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $736.06.

In other news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 521 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $754.48, for a total value of $393,084.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 225 shares in the company, valued at $169,758. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,114 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $761.76, for a total value of $8,466,200.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,135 shares of company stock valued at $10,745,485. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ISRG opened at $747.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $87.89 billion, a PE ratio of 85.15, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $790.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $729.04. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $360.50 and a 1 year high of $826.81.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Featured Story: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.