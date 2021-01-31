Howard Capital Management Inc. Takes $676,000 Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Howard Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,109 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 112,649 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,041,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Terry L. Blaker raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 178,750 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,999,000 after purchasing an additional 17,344 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $2,475,000. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.43.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 242,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total transaction of $9,963,444.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 47,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $2,015,563.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 371,384 shares of company stock valued at $15,429,225 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $44.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $50.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.85 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

