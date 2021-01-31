Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:KHRNF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:KHRNF) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,000 shares, a decline of 46.4% from the December 31st total of 238,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 948,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of KHRNF stock opened at $0.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.34. Khiron Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $0.75.

Get Khiron Life Sciences alerts:

Khiron Life Sciences Company Profile

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. operates as an integrated cannabis company in Latin America, North America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Medical Cannabis Products, Health Services, and Wellbeing Products. The company focuses on the cultivation, production, distribution, and export of tetrahydrocannabinol and CBD (cannabidiol) medical cannabis.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Khiron Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Khiron Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.