Bank First National (OTCMKTS:BFNC) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $65.86

Bank First National Co. (OTCMKTS:BFNC)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.86 and traded as high as $68.53. Bank First National shares last traded at $66.02, with a volume of 10,712 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.78.

Bank First National Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BFNC)

Bank First Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services to individual and business customers. It offers loan, deposit, treasury management trust products at each of its banking locations. The company was founded on April 9, 1982 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, WI.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Bank First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.