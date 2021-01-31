Bray Capital Advisors Sells 220 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Bray Capital Advisors reduced its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

DVY opened at $96.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.72. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $61.89 and a 12-month high of $107.03.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.