Celer Network (CELR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $45.41 Million

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 31st. Celer Network has a total market capitalization of $45.41 million and $6.63 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Celer Network has traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Celer Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00067687 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $302.80 or 0.00901656 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00055202 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005915 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,476.93 or 0.04397941 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00020694 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00031459 BTC.

Celer Network Profile

Celer Network is a coin. It launched on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,304,283,347 coins. The official message board for Celer Network is medium.com/celer-network . Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

Buying and Selling Celer Network

Celer Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celer Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celer Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

