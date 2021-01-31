Nebulas Reaches One Day Volume of $7.18 Million (NAS)

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. Nebulas has a market capitalization of $20.18 million and approximately $7.18 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nebulas has traded up 13.1% against the dollar. One Nebulas token can currently be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00001036 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00067687 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $302.80 or 0.00901656 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00055202 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005915 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,476.93 or 0.04397941 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00020694 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00031459 BTC.

Nebulas Token Profile

Nebulas is a token. It launched on July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 73,519,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,983,751 tokens. The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nebulas’ official message board is medium.com/nebulasio . The official website for Nebulas is nebulas.io . Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nebulas is a value-based blockchain operating system and search engine. It features Nebulas Rank, which measures value by considering liquidity and propagation of the address, Nebulas Force (NF), which supports upgrading core protocols and smart contracts on the chains, and Developer Incentive Protocol (DIP), designed to build the blockchain ecosystem in a better way. NAS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency on Nebulas ecosystem. It also serves as an incentive to attract top developers to create more values in Nebulas. “

Buying and Selling Nebulas

Nebulas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebulas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nebulas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

