Steem Trading Up 2.1% Over Last Week (STEEM)

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. In the last seven days, Steem has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000555 BTC on popular exchanges. Steem has a total market cap of $73.08 million and approximately $4.52 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,582.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $405.11 or 0.01206323 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.66 or 0.00529037 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00041910 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002296 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000039 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004864 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000240 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 47% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,251,557 coins and its circulating supply is 392,277,463 coins. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog . Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . Steem’s official website is steem.com . The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Steem Coin Trading

Steem can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

