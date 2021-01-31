Zacks: Brokerages Expect Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $317.99 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) will post $317.99 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Outfront Media’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $314.08 million and the highest is $321.90 million. Outfront Media posted sales of $488.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Outfront Media will report full-year sales of $1.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.51 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Outfront Media.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $282.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.85 million. Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 1.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%. Outfront Media’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS.

OUT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Outfront Media from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Outfront Media from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Outfront Media from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in Outfront Media by 20.7% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Outfront Media in the third quarter worth $188,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Outfront Media by 29.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Outfront Media in the third quarter worth $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OUT opened at $18.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.18 and a 200 day moving average of $16.75. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -95.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Outfront Media has a 12-month low of $7.07 and a 12-month high of $31.20.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

