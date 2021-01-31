Washburn Capital Management Inc. Acquires 210 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Washburn Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,877 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 0.8% of Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Summit Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 11,721 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,161,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 8.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 134,884 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,883,000 after buying an additional 9,959 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.4% during the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,933 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 20.8% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 12,016 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

COST stock opened at $352.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $156.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $367.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $358.62. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $271.28 and a 1-year high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.64%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COST. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $422.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $430.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.64.

In other news, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total value of $3,303,997.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,447,458.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total value of $252,164.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at $6,920,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,269 shares of company stock valued at $7,878,998 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

